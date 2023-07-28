Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,077 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $128,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.