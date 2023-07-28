Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

