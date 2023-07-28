Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPXC stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

