Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

