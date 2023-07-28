Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SWK opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

