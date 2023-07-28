Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,387,000 after purchasing an additional 522,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,695,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

