Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $35.40 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

