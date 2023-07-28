Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $754,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $123,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 98.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

