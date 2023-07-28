Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Carter’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

