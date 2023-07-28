Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

