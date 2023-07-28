Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.50 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

