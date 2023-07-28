The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.

AAN stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -108.70%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

