The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $313.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.61 and a 200-day moving average of $329.75. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $422.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 27.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Boston Beer by 104.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

