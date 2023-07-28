The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCO stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $73.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

