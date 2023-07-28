The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

