The Gap, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

GAP stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.93.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

