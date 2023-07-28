The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.58.

Comerica stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

