The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,547 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,277,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.