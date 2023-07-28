The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.76. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 3,959 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

(Get Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.