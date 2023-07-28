The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 137 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.76) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON:PEBB opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £154.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,312.50 and a beta of 1.43. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 77.76 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.54).

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

