The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $10,104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 633,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SMG opened at $69.15 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $90.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.