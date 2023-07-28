Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Inc Co (OTCMKTS:TPIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 88,900 shares changing hands.
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
About Tianyin Pharmaceutical
Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics.
