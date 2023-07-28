Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading Down 0.2%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.74. 60,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Tiga Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

