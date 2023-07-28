TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.