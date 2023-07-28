Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.94

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $28.79. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 4,552 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
