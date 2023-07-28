Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.94

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $28.79. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 4,552 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.