Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
