Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.88.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

