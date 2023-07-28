Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as high as C$12.50. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$12.46, with a volume of 185,932 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$254.92 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 75.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7496925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

