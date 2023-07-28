Truist Financial Boosts Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $47.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $2,436,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.