Truist Financial Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $251.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $217.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
