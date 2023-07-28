Truist Financial Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $251.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $217.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

