Truist Financial Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $47.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

SLG opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

