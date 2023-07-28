TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Price Performance

TSP opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $458.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.