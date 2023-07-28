Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWST stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

