UBS Group Downgrades Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EGIEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie Brasil Energia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

