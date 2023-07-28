UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UGI Stock Down 4.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.36 on Friday. UGI has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is -51.19%.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.