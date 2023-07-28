UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
Insider Transactions at UGI
In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UGI Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.36 on Friday. UGI has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
UGI Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is -51.19%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
