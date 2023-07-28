UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.75

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.75 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 53.80 ($0.69). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 53.30 ($0.68), with a volume of 826,120 shares trading hands.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £678.60 million, a PE ratio of -307.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.70.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,764.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Peter Pereira Gray bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,387.23). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.