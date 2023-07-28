Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 12,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 331,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

