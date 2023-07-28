Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $215.55, but opened at $236.83. Union Pacific shares last traded at $237.01, with a volume of 7,715,576 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

