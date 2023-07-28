Universal Display Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.7 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Universal Display stock opened at $143.08 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.