UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.55. 24,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 43,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth Trading Down 8.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of UpHealth

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 129.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UpHealth, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the first quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UpHealth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

(Get Free Report)

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.