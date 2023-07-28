Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Upstart Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $1,885,692 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

