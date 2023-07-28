Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $12.11. Valeo shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 4,437 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Valeo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

