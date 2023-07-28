Valero Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

