Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $6,663,007,000,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 109.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.