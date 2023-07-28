Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 31,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock has a market cap of C$17.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 53.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36.
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.
