Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading Up 0.2%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a market cap of $280.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vasta Platform by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

