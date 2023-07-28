Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading Up 0.2%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
Vasta Platform Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $280.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
