Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

