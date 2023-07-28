Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Down 3.4%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 2,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 426.69% and a negative net margin of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
