Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Down 3.4%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 2,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Venus Concept Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 426.69% and a negative net margin of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Venus Concept Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

