Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

