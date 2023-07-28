Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,851,128 shares in the company, valued at $39,412,662.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,851,128 shares in the company, valued at $39,412,662.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at $622,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

