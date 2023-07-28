Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.69.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
